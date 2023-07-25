Russian diplomat says there are no talks on restoring grain deal - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-07-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 11:42 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Tuesday that no talks on resuming the Black Sea grain export deal were currently under way, the RIA news agency reported.
The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing grain blocked by the war in Ukraine to be safely exported.
Russia announced it was withdrawing from the deal last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Russian
- Sergei Vershinin
- Turkey
