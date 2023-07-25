Left Menu

Three occupants of the car were arrested and the vehicle was seized.The DIG, who led the operation, said the value of the seized contraband was around Rs 45 crore in the international market.During spot interrogation, one of the accused agreed to lead the police to the destination of the consignment.

Assam: Drugs worth Rs 45 cr seized, three arrested
Drugs worth Rs 45 crore have been seized in Assam's Cachar district and three members of an inter-state gang were arrested, one of whom was injured in police firing while allegedly trying to flee from custody, police said on Tuesday. Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) Deputy Inspector General Partha Sarathi Mahanta said an operation was launched on the basis of a tip-off about the movement of the consignment from Mizoram late on Monday.

''We put up a check-post on a highway near ISBT Silchar. While conducting vehicle-checking, a car was stopped and upon thorough search, 2.5 kg of suspected heroin was seized,'' Mahanta told PTI.

The heroin was concealed beneath the bonnet, while one lakh Yaba tablets were also seized from the boot of the car, he said.

Three occupants of the car were arrested and the vehicle was seized.

The DIG, who led the operation, said the value of the seized contraband was around Rs 45 crore in the international market.

''During spot interrogation, one of the accused agreed to lead the police to the destination of the consignment. On the way, however, he requested to relieve himself but tried to escape by taking advantage of the dark,'' he said.

''Police fired two rounds to stop him. One of the bullets hit his left leg. He was admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where he is now undergoing treatment,'' he added.

