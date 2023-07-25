Left Menu

ED conducts searches in Delhi Jal Board linked money laundering investigation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 12:07 IST
ED conducts searches in Delhi Jal Board linked money laundering investigation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities and siphoning of funds of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said on Tuesday.

The raids were carried out in the national capital on Monday at about 10 premises as part of the investigation being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has collected some documents and records, the sources said.

The ED probe is stated to be based on a November, 2022 FIR of the Delhi government's anti-corruption branch (ACB) for alleged embezzlement of Rs 20 crore funds from the DJB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023