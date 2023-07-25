Left Menu

HC directs police to take action on old age home issue

Disposing of a petition filed by Ms Athulya Assisted Living Pvt.Ltd, Justice N Anand Venkatesh in his recent order said if required, protection shall also be given to the petitioner to ensure that no one interferes with the running of the Old Age Home.The direction was given to the Inspector of Police, Pallavaram Police Station.The petitioner submitted he was running the home and was providing health care services for the elderly people.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-07-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 12:12 IST
HC directs police to take action on old age home issue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras high court has directed the police to immediately take action against persons who are causing disturbance in running an old age home in the city. Disposing of a petition filed by M/s Athulya Assisted Living Pvt.Ltd, Justice N Anand Venkatesh in his recent order said if required, protection shall also be given to the petitioner to ensure that no one interferes with the running of the Old Age Home.

The direction was given to the Inspector of Police, Pallavaram Police Station.

The petitioner submitted he was running the home and was providing health care services for the elderly people. He had obtained a necessary license in this regard.

Senior Counsel Abudu Kumar, appearing for the petitioner submitted that persons in and around the place were causing threat to the petitioner and were bent upon causing problems following which he filed a police complaint recently. Though FIR was registered the threat perspective continues and hence, the petitioner approached the court, he added.

In his order, the judge said if the petitioner was running the home by obtaining proper license and the same was registered under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2009, no one can be permitted to interfere with the same and cause any threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023