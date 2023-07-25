Left Menu

IIT student dies by suicide in Vizag, upset over backlogs

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 25-07-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 12:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old student of IIT-Hyderabad allegedly ended his life by jumping into the sea here as he was depressed over his backlogs, police said on Tuesday.

Dhanavath Karthik would have drowned in the sea around July 19 and his body was recovered on July 20 with the help of fishermen, police said.

“He could not concentrate on studies and came back,” Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner C. M. Trivikram Varma said.

During the course of investigation, it was found that the victim's cell phone was last located at Ramakrishna Beach (RK Beach) in Visakhapatnam on July 19 and he was seen walking into the danger zone of the beach as per CCTV footage.

According to police, Karthik had left Hyderabad on July 17 as he was upset over being unable to clear the backlogs in examinations.

Karthik was first found missing from his hostel room on July 17, prompting IIT-Hyderabad authorities to file a missing case on July 19.

Based on preliminary investigation, it was also found that the student had two backlogs (in two subjects).

The tribal student belonged to Nalgonda district of Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

