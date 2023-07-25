Liu Guangyuan steps down as foreign ministry's special commissioner in Hong Kong
Liu Guangyuan has stepped down from the Chinese foreign ministry's commissioner post in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.
Liu is now the deputy director of its liaison office in Hong Kong, according to the office's official website.
