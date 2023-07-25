Russia says one of its Black Sea Fleet ships destroyed two Ukrainian naval attack drones

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that one of its Black Sea Fleet ships had destroyed two unmanned Ukrainian naval drones that had attempted to attack it overnight.

The ministry said in a statement that its patrol ship - the Sergei Kotov - had been monitoring shipping in the south-west part of the Black Sea at the time.

It had opened fire on and destroyed the naval drones and there had been no casualties, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)