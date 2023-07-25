Nine Indian fishermen arrested by Lankan navy for alleged maritime boundary violation; CM expresses concern

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested nine Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly violating its maritime boundary, and Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed concern over such recurring incidents, flagging the matter with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He told Jaishankar that ''these incidents strain bilateral relations.'' The fishermen, belonging to Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, set sail on Monday morning and were apprehended late last night between Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu, a Fisheries Department official said. Two mechanised boats were also seized.

Writing to Jaishankar about the latest arrest of TN fishermen, Stalin expressed ''deep concern and disappointment'' regarding the continuing instances and said the apprehension of the nine persons came ''even after my recent request to step up diplomatic efforts to resolve this long-standing issue.'' ''...despite the high-level interactions between the two nations, the situation on the ground remains unchanged,'' he said.

''I had urged the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to take up the matter with utmost importance during the visit of the President of Sri Lanka to our country. I had hoped that this visit would provide an opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue and find a lasting solution that respects the rights and livelihoods of both Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen,'' he said.

Referring to last night's arrest of the Indian fishermen, he said the fishing communities in Tamil Nadu continue to face immense hardships due to the recurrent arrests and seizure of their boats. ''These incidents strain bilateral relations and inflict severe socio-economic repercussions on the affected families. I, once again, request you to take all possible diplomatic efforts to ensure the release of the apprehended fishermen, secure the return of their seized boats, and re-emphasise the significance of finding a lasting and mutually acceptable solution to the issue of fishing rights in the Palk Bay region,'' he told Jaishankar in the letter.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha S Radhakrishnan said Stalin will attend a state conference of fishermen's associations in Ramanathapuram next month, which will discuss the issue of arrests and impounding of boats.

Stalin will participate in the meeting scheduled on August 18, based on an invitation from the fishermen representatives.

An official release quoted Radhakrishnan as saying that the CM has repeatedly taken up the fishermen's issue with PM Modi and Jaishankar through written communication as well as over the telephone.

He recalled that Stalin had written last week to the PM, urging him to take up the issue of protecting the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen, with the then visiting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

