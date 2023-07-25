Left Menu

Building partially collapses in west Delhi, two killed

A 30-year-old woman and her minor son were killed on Tuesday after a portion of a building collapsed in west Delhis Punjabi Bagh area, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police west Vichitra Veer said the woman identified as Mamata and her three-year-old son were trapped under the debris of the building in Arihant Nagar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman and her minor son were killed on Tuesday after a portion of a building collapsed in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said the woman identified as Mamata and her three-year-old son were trapped under the debris of the building in Arihant Nagar. The two were pulled out and rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where both were declared brought dead, the DCP said.

