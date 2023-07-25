Building partially collapses in west Delhi, two killed
A 30-year-old woman and her minor son were killed on Tuesday after a portion of a building collapsed in west Delhis Punjabi Bagh area, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police west Vichitra Veer said the woman identified as Mamata and her three-year-old son were trapped under the debris of the building in Arihant Nagar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:23 IST
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old woman and her minor son were killed on Tuesday after a portion of a building collapsed in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said the woman identified as Mamata and her three-year-old son were trapped under the debris of the building in Arihant Nagar. The two were pulled out and rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where both were declared brought dead, the DCP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP claims at least 45 killed in Bengal panchayat polls, calls Mamata Banerjee 'ruthless'
TMC resides in hearts of people: Mamata on panchayat poll win
BJP claim at least 45 killed in Bengal panchayat polls, terms Mamata Banerjee 'ruthless'
CM Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace, harmony post rural polls in West Bengal.
I am saddened at loss of lives in sporadic incidents of violence during rural polls: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.