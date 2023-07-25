Left Menu

China city party chief gets life in jail for taking bribes -state media

A Chinese court has sentenced a former Communist Party secretary of eastern Hangzhou to life in prison, with state media saying he had been found guilty of taking more than 182 million yuan ($25.48 million) in bribes. The sentencing of Zhou Jiangyong, the former party chief of the city southwest of Shanghai which is home to Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba and Ant Group, was made public at a court in Chuzhou, in eastern Anhui province, on Tuesday, CCTV news said.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:46 IST
China city party chief gets life in jail for taking bribes -state media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A Chinese court has sentenced a former Communist Party secretary of eastern Hangzhou to life in prison, with state media saying he had been found guilty of taking more than 182 million yuan ($25.48 million) in bribes.

The sentencing of Zhou Jiangyong, the former party chief of the city southwest of Shanghai which is home to Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba and Ant Group, was made public at a court in Chuzhou, in eastern Anhui province, on Tuesday, CCTV news said. Zhou was found to have personally or through his relatives taken bribes in cities and counties in Zhejiang province between 2001 and 2021 in return for aiding deals such as one related to construction and land acquisition. CCTV did not name any other parties involved.

Hangzhou is the capital of Zhejiang. He was handed a suspended death sentence that will be commuted to life imprisonment after two years.

Zhou was first announced to have been placed under investigation for "serious violations of discipline and laws" in August 2021. Zhou was expelled from the party and removed from the post a few months later.

Zhou "supported the disorderly expansion of capital", "illegally accepted huge amounts of property in collaboration with relatives" and "engaged in familial corruption", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said while announcing the expulsion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023