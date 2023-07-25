No infiltration into J&K till June-end in 2023: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

No terrorist could infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir till June 30 this year while 14 terrorists entered the Union Territory in 2022, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rai said the approach adopted by Government of India to tackle cross-border infiltration has ensured a perceptible decline in infiltration.

There has been zero ''net infiltration'' into Jammu and Kashmir till June 30, 2023, 14 in 2022, 34 in 2021, 51 in 2020 and 141 in 2019, he said replying to a written question.

The minister said the Government of India has adopted a well-coordinated and multi-pronged strategy to tackle cross-border infiltration, which includes tactical deployment of forces at the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), use of technology like surveillance cameras, night vision cameras, heat sensing gadgets, etc., multi-tiered deployment along IB and LoC and border fencing.

Deployment of intelligence personnel to collect advance and target-oriented inputs on infiltration, ambushes and foot-patrolling by the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), establishment of Border Police Posts for generating local intelligence and taking pro-active action against infiltrators are among others, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)