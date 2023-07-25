Left Menu

Day after fire, charred body found in factory

A day after fire was reported at a factory making plastic items in northwest Delhis Samaypur Badli, a charred body of a 25-year-old man was recovered from its premises, police said on Tuesday.The factory caught fire around 11.15 am on Monday injuring four persons.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A day after fire was reported at a factory making plastic items in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli, a charred body of a 25-year-old man was recovered from its premises, police said on Tuesday.

The factory caught fire around 11.15 am on Monday injuring four persons. The fire was brought under control at 12.50 pm. After further investigation and search operation by police and fire staff on Tuesday, a charred body was found in the factory. The deceased has been identified as Dabloo Yadav, a resident of Swaroop Nagar and a native of Bihar. He was employed at the factory and was missing since Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Accordingly, IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) has been added in the present case and further investigation is in progress, he added.

Police had earlier lodged a case under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) against the factory owner. The fire broke out due to a short circuit, they said.

The four injured persons have been identified as Dinesh Kumar Yadav (24) and Rakesh (26), both residents of Swaroop Nagar, and Jitender Kumar (42) and Subhita (46), both Siraspur residents. They were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Three of them have been discharged from the hospital after treatment, while Subhita was referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

