Two women workers die in firecracker unit explosion in TN

PTI | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 25-07-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:30 IST
Two women workers die in firecracker unit explosion in TN
A sudden blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Thaailpatti in the district led to the death of two women workers, said police on Tuesday.

The explosion was caused due to friction when the two women workers were handling the explosive material for making the firecrackers and roll caps. The deceased have been identified as Murugeswari and Banu, they said.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire. A case was registered and investigation is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

