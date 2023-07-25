Left Menu

Israeli troops kill three Palestinian Hamas gunmen in West Bank clash

Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants who opened fire on them from a car near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, Israel's defence minister and army said. The Islamist militant group Hamas claimed the three as its members and said in a statement they had died in a clash.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-07-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Islamist militant group Hamas claimed the three as its members and said in a statement they had died in a clash. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Twitter the incident took place at Mount Gerizim, a Samaritan community overlooking Nablus.

Violence in the West Bank has surged for over a year, with increased Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and settler rampages in Palestinian villages. Nablus and the nearby northern West Bank city of Jenin have seen especially intense clashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

