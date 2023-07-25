China appoints Pan Gongsheng as new central bank governor - state media
China has appointed Pan Gongsheng as new governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), state media reported on Tuesday
China removed Yi Gang from the central bank governor post, state media said
