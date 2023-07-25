SA host Friends of BRICS meeting to discuss national security, global challenges

Global challenges, such as counter-terrorism, transnational crimes and cybersecurity, have taken centre stage at the Friends of BRICS National Security Advisors' Meeting with BRICS Security counterparts in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Minister in the Presidency responsible for the State Security Agency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, on Monday hosted a Friends of BRICS National Security Advisors high-level meeting to discuss national security and global challenges, among other issues.

The Friends of BRICS meeting is convened as a build-up to the upcoming 15th BRICS Leaders' Summit and is constituted of all Security Ministers of the BRICS countries and Friends of BRICS countries which include Belarus, Burundi, Cuba, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Friends of BRICS are a combination of countries who have expressed an interest in joining BRICS; those who chair prominent institutions of the Global South and those invited at the Chair's prerogative. They are invited after consensus is reached between the host and fellow BRICS members.

Among the issues discussed at this meeting was the agreement amongst all delegates that cybersecurity remains a crucial element of cooperation and that the architecture supporting a safer cybersecurity environment needs to be inclusive and accessible to all countries.

While there are both new and old challenges confronting BRICS, Ntshavheni said these present an opportunity to create an environment and world order that reinforces mutual benefit and global development that is inclusive.

“There are also challenges that are persistent and affect all of us as a global family. We must reinforce the way we do things through both the BRICS and the multilateral system of the United Nations, as we deal with challenges such as counter-terrorism, transnational crimes and cybersecurity,” the Minister said.

In welcoming the delegates to the meeting, Ntshavheni hoped that the day’s engagements would generate an enduring partnership among all countries involved.

"We hope that the engagements we are going to have today on issues that are common to all of us will generate an enduring partnership and commitment to a friendship that will ultimately result in enhanced global development and strengthened global resilience and global peace,” she said.

The Minister said the historic meeting is held during a time when geopolitics has taken centre stage and is affecting and impacting the development of national interests.

“It is a historic meeting because it is a first physical meeting after three years of the COVID-19 pandemic and a meeting that includes the friends of BRICS to focus on matters of common interest and mutual benefit. This will generate enduring partnerships resulting in enhanced global development and strengthened global resilience and global peace”

“This is a time for us to seek resilience and extend friendship to our people, and it is for that reason that South Africa deemed it fit to invite the Friends of BRICS to join us so that we can converse as a family and chart a way forward together for global resilience and global peace and for mutual development and innovation,” Ntshavheni said.

Following the closed meeting held earlier in the day, the BRICS members held several bi-laterals amongst themselves and Friends of BRICS countries on various other issues and interests that concern the individual countries. It is expected that such engagements will continue into the future on matters of common interest between these countries.

Ntshavheni said the Friends of BRICS platform offers an opportunity for a mutually inclusive, secure and beneficial environment, which is conducive for global peace and development.

"Where a child of Africa can develop and have access to opportunities like a child of China, India, Brazil and Russia and other countries under conditions of meaningful cooperation," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)