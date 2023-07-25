Left Menu

China appoints Wang Yi as its new foreign minister, replacing absent Qin Gang

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:51 IST
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China named Wang Yi as its new foreign minister on Tuesday, replacing Qin Gang who has left the post after a one-month absence, state media reported.

Qin, 57, who became one of China's youngest foreign ministers when he took up the post in December after a stint as envoy to the United States, had not been seen in public since June 25. His ministry later said he was off work for unspecified health reasons, but the lack of detailed information fuelled a swirl of speculation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

