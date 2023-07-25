Left Menu

Newborn baby dies after wild cat drops him from roof in UP's Badaun

PTI | Badaun(Up) | Updated: 25-07-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:52 IST
Newborn baby dies after wild cat drops him from roof in UP's Badaun
A newborn baby sleeping next to his mother died when the he was picked up by a wild cat and dropped from the roof of their house here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night in a village under Usawan Police Station area here, they said.

The wild cat carried the infant, who was not more than 15 days old, in its mouth before dropping it when the father chased the cat, police said.

According to police, the mother Asma gave birth to twins -- a girl child Alshifa and a boy Rihan -- 15 days back in Gautra Patti Bhauni village.

Asma's husband Hasan told the police that ever since the twins were born, a cat was seen in the house every day, but alert family members used to chase it away.

Hasan said that sometime on Monday night, the cat carried away Rihan, asleep close to Asma. As Asma got up and raised an alarm and screamed, Hasan ran after the cat which dropped the child and he fell from the roof and died on the spot, police said.

SHO Usawan Ramendra Singh confirmed the death of the infant. He said the family members of the baby have not given any complaint letter in the matter yet.

