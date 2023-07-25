Left Menu

Charred body recovered from factory in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:06 IST
Charred body recovered from factory in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The charred body of a 25-year-old man was recovered from a factory in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli on Tuesday, a day after four people were injured in a fire incident there, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dabloo Yadav, a resident of Swaroop Nagar and originally hailing from Bihar. He was working in the factory and was missing since Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The body was found during investigation and search operation by the police and the fire staff at the factory on Tuesday.

Accordingly, Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence) was added in the case and further investigation is in progress, the DCP said.

The fire broke out at the factory making plastic items around 11.15 am and was brought under control at 12.50 pm on Monday.

The four injured were identified as Dinesh Kumar Yadav (24) and Rakesh (26), both residents of Swaroop Nagar, and Jitender Kumar (42) and Subhita (46), residents of Siraspur, They were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

Three of them were discharged from the hospital after treatment, while Subhita was referred to LNJP Hospital.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit because of faulty wiring, police said.

A case under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered against the factory owner, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023