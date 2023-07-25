Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man commits suicide by consuming poison in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-07-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Akash Vilas Dhore consumed a poisonous substance at his house under Wathoda police station area on July 16 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday, an official said.

Dhore, who was a fitness trainer, had been depressed since his girlfriend committed suicide a month ago, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered by Wathoda police.

