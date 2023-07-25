Left Menu

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to accused, notes ‘material change’ in circumstances

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has granted bail to an accused in a case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying there was a ''material change'' in circumstances since the rejection of his previous bail application, with the charge sheet having been filed and two co-accused already having got the relief.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing the bail application of accused Phool Babu, against whom the Shastri Park police station had registered a case.

The court noted the accused’s previous bail application was rejected on June 16 on several grounds, including the investigation being at an initial stage and the possibility of his release having detrimental effects on the probe.

''In my opinion, completion of the investigation resulting in the filing of chargesheet is a material change… It cannot be assumed that applicant may influence the remaining reports to be received by IO,'' ASJ Pramachala said in an order passed on Monday. The IO had informed the court that he was yet to receive the forensic report, Call Detail Record (CDR) and an injury report.

The court also noted two other accused in the case were already on bail and this had created a ''ground of parity.'' ''In these circumstances, the application is allowed. Applicant or accused Phool Babu is admitted to bail, on his furnishing personal bond and surety bond of Rs 10,000 each with one surety in the like amount,'' the court said.

Other conditions of bail included the accused not leaving the country, providing his mobile phone number, intimating the court in case of a change in address or any particulars and not trying to influence and witness, it said.

