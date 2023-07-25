Telangana: Worker dies, two injured in cement factory accident

One worker died and two others injured when a machine carrying concrete mixture collapsed at a cement factory in Telangana's Suryapet district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened at the factory located in Mellacheruvu village when the concrete mixture was being shifted from ground floor to construct a slab on the sixth floor. The machine got stuck on the fourth floor. Some workers were repairing it but suddenly it collapsed and fell down along with three workers resulting in death of one person and injuring two others. They injured have been shifted to a hospital, a senior police official told PTI. Rescue operations are underway at the factory, he said. Asked about reports that several people were trapped following the mishap, the official said based on preliminary information no one seems to have been trapped. However, they can confirm on it only after the equipment is removed from the place, the official said.

