Three of family killed in car-bus collision in Bikaner
- Country:
- India
A 65-year-old woman, her son and daughter-in-law were killed and three members of the family injured in a collision between a car and a private bus in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, police said Tuesday.
Rajesh Dayma (38), an engineer working in command area development in Bikaner, was travelling to Ramdevra in a car.
The accident occurred on Monday in which three people were killed and as many injured, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Birbal Ram said.
He said Dayma, his wife Ritu (35) and mother Kamla died in the accident, while his father and both the children were admitted to PBM Hospital in Bikaner for treatment.
He said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy on Tuesday. Investigation is being done by registering a case against the bus driver, the ASI said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ritu
- PBM Hospital
- Ramdevra
- Assistant Sub-Inspector
- Kamla
- Rajasthan
- Bikaner
- Dayma
- Rajesh Dayma
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: Heavy rainfall leaves Ajmer, Sikar waterlogged
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Rajasthan, Mount Abu records 231 mm rainfall
Heavy rains lash 14 districts in Rajasthan, child dies in Jaipur
Rajasthan MLA dismisses youth's drowning with 'insensitive' remark
Congress makes organizational rejig in its Rajasthan unit ahead of Assembly polls