Three of family killed in car-bus collision in Bikaner

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:38 IST
A 65-year-old woman, her son and daughter-in-law were killed and three members of the family injured in a collision between a car and a private bus in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, police said Tuesday.

Rajesh Dayma (38), an engineer working in command area development in Bikaner, was travelling to Ramdevra in a car.

The accident occurred on Monday in which three people were killed and as many injured, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Birbal Ram said.

He said Dayma, his wife Ritu (35) and mother Kamla died in the accident, while his father and both the children were admitted to PBM Hospital in Bikaner for treatment.

He said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy on Tuesday. Investigation is being done by registering a case against the bus driver, the ASI said.

