Plane fighting wildfires in greece has crashed - fire brigade
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 25-07-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:54 IST
- Greece
A plane fighting wildfires in Greece crashed on Tuesday, the fire brigade said without giving further details.
State broadcaster ERT said the accident occurred over the town of Karystos on the island of Evia near Athens, where a fire has been burning.
