Police use water cannon on AAP protest in Chandigarh over Manipur issue

Police used a water cannon to disperse Aam Aadmi Party workers holding a protest here on Tuesday over the recent incidents of violence in Manipur, officials said.

They said several workers and leaders of the ruling party in Punjab were also taken into custody after they allegedly tried to force their way through barricades outside the MLA hostel here.

Punjab Cabinet ministers, including Chetan Singh Jauramajra, Lal Chand Kataruchak and Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, and many MLAs took part in the protest.

Speaking to reporters here, Khuddian said, ''Whatever happened in Manipur was shameful and no justice has yet been given in the matter.'' Referring to the recent incident of women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur, the AAP leaders asked why the government in the northeastern state was sleeping over the issue and not taking action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Tensions mounted in Manipur last week after a video purportedly shot on May 4 surfaced online showing two tribal women being paraded by a group of men.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ''Tribal Solidarity March'' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

