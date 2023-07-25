Left Menu

Man lynched in Assam's Goalpara

Most of the accused have fled from the village, the officer said.Goalpara Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy said Maraks wife has filed a detailed complaint about the incident.We are trying to identify the culprits and then will take action.

PTI | Goalpara | Updated: 25-07-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:56 IST
Man lynched in Assam's Goalpara
A man was lynched by villagers in Goalpara district of Assam, suspecting him to be a thief, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Solmari Kalyanpur village when the 28-year-old deceased went to buy tobacco on Monday night, they said.

''The villagers thought him to be a thief and started assaulting him. They kept on beating him the whole night and the man succumbed to his injuries,'' an officer said.

The man has been identified as Sengsang Marak and police recovered his body after getting a complaint from his wife on Tuesday morning, he added.

''We have sent the body for post-mortem. In the meantime, an investigation has been started to nab the culprits. Most of the accused have fled from the village,'' the officer said.

Goalpara Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy said Marak's wife has filed a detailed complaint about the incident.

''We are trying to identify the culprits and then will take action. It is not at all acceptable in any society that the public would take the law into their own hands and then kill someone on the pretext of stealing something.

''We have visited the spot and police will take the strongest action,'' he added.

