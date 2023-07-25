Left Menu

Over 8.75 lakh HUFs claimed Rs 3,803 cr tax deductions in 2022-23: FinMin

Over 8.75 lakh Hindu Undivided Families HUFs have filed income tax returns ITRs and claimed deductions worth Rs 3,803 crore during 2022-23, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. HUFs are taxed at the same rate as individuals, and they can claim applicable deductions.According to the minister, in fiscal 2022-23 fiscal, 8,75,948 HUFs claimed deductions of Rs 3,802.86 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:00 IST
Over 8.75 lakh HUFs claimed Rs 3,803 cr tax deductions in 2022-23: FinMin
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 8.75 lakh Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) have filed income tax returns (ITRs) and claimed deductions worth Rs 3,803 crore during 2022-23, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a reply to the Rajya Sabha provided details of the number of Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) availing tax benefits (in the form of deduction under Chapter VIA of the Income-tax Act) during the last five years.

To a question on whether the government has assessed the impact of the Uniform Civil Code on tax benefits to HUFs in the country, the minister said: ''No such assessment has been made as there is no such Code at present''.

Currently, a debate is going on about the status of the HUFs, following the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code on which the Law Commission has invited comments from the public.

Under Hindu Law, a HUF is a family comprising all lineally descendants of a common ancestor, including wives and unmarried daughters. This provision also covers Jain and Sikh families.

The Income Tax Act accords 'legal person' status to HUF and entitles them to all tax deductions under Chapter VI-A. HUFs are taxed at the same rate as individuals, and they can claim applicable deductions.

According to the minister, in fiscal 2022-23 fiscal, 8,75,948 HUFs claimed deductions of Rs 3,802.86 crore. As many as 8,77,303 HUFs claimed deductions worth Rs 3,745.51 crore in 2021-22.

In 2020-21 and 2019-20, over 9.25 lakh and 9.02 lakh HUFs claimed deductions of Rs 4,173 crore and Rs 4,161 crore, respectively. In 2018-19, over 8.84 crore HUFs claimed deductions worth Rs 4,044 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023