Woman raped by neighbour in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An 18-year-old woman was raped, allegedly raped by her neighbour, in the Bairia area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred on July 22, they said. The woman was at home when the Class 12 student entered the house and allegedly raped her, Bairia SHO Dharmveer Singh said.

The accused fled when the girl's family members reached the spot after hearing her screams, he said.

The officer, however, could not confirm if the accused is an adult and said the police are verifying his age.

The police have registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's mother.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

