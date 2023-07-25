Egypt summons Sweden's chargé d'affaires over Koran burning

Egypt summoned Sweden's chargé d'affaires to condemn incidents where copies of the Koran have been burned, the foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Egypt informed the chargé d'affaires of its "strong condemnation and complete rejection ... of the unfortunate and repeated incidents of burning and abuse of copies of the Holy Koran," the statement added.

