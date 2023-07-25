Left Menu

Maharashtra govt sets up STF to trace foreigners staying illegally after Jan 2011

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:17 IST
Maharashtra govt sets up STF to trace foreigners staying illegally after Jan 2011
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has formed a Special Task Force (STF) to trace foreign nationals staying illegally whose visas had expired before January 1, 2011.

An order to this effect was issued on Monday by the state home department.

The Special Task Force was set up for the Immigration Check Post (ICP) for foreign nationals who are staying illegally in the country after the expiry of their visa validity, it said.

The task force, consisting of six members, will be headed by the principal secretary (special) of the home deportment.

Inspector General (Law and Order ), Commissioner, State Intelligence Department, Superintendents of Police, Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and representative of the National Informatics Centre are part of the STF, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023