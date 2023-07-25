Gyanvapi mosque management moves Allahabad HC over ASI survey, hearing begins

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday began hearing a plea against a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was built upon a temple.

After hearing arguments in the matter, Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker posted it for further hearing on Wednesday.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, moved the high court on Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm Wednesday, allowing time for the mosque management to appeal against the lower court’s order.

Senior advocate SFA Naqvi argued on behalf of the mosque management.

The mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and Hindu litigants in the district court had sought the survey to determine whether a temple existed at the same spot earlier.

The Varanasi district court on Friday ordered the ASI to conduct a survey using technologies like ground penetrating radar and excavations, if necessary.

The apex court's Monday order to pause the survey came while the ASI team was inside the mosque complex.

