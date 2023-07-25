World News Roundup: US House Republicans bring culture wars into spending showdown with Senate; Wildfires bring death and destruction to Mediterranean and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

US House Republicans bring culture wars into spending showdown with Senate

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is due to begin voting this week on a series of spending bills that take aim at culture-war targets, putting it on a collision course with the Democratic-led Senate and increasing the odds of a government shutdown come October. Before leaving for their August recess on Friday, House lawmakers will consider two Republican appropriations bills that would provide $155.7 billion in discretionary spending for military construction and veterans affairs, and a total of $25.3 billion for agriculture, rural development and the Food and Drug Administration, for the fiscal year beginning Oct 1.

Wildfires bring death and destruction to Mediterranean

Wildfires killed 34 people in Algeria and forced the evacuation of thousands of tourists from the Greek island of Rhodes as an intense summer heatwave scorched large areas of the Mediterranean. Another blaze caused the temporary closure of Palermo airport on the southern Italian island of Sicily on Tuesday, while an overnight storm tore off roofs and brought down trees in the north of the country, killing two people.

Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'

Cheaper versions of one of the most costly and widely used arthritis treatments in the U.S. are likely to fuel further scrutiny of the middlemen that negotiate drug prices for most insured Americans from lawmakers and the federal government, according to healthcare experts. Seven drugmakers this month launched their own versions, known as biosimilars, of AbbVie's flagship arthritis drug Humira, once the world's top-selling prescription medicine. Three have kept their list price within 5%-7% of AbbVie's, two priced at an 85% discount and two have offered both types of prices.

China, Taiwan prepare for their most powerful typhoon this year

China urged fishing boats to seek shelter and farmers to speed up their harvest while Taiwan suspended annual military drills as Super Typhoon Doksuri spiralled closer to East Asia, potentially reaching deep into China. Doksuri is likely to be the most powerful typhoon to land in China so far in the storm season this year. China narrowly escaped from Typhoon Mawar, one of the strongest tropical cyclones on record for the month of May, which was headed for China but later swung north towards Japan before dissipating.

China replaces foreign minister Qin after brief stint and weeks of speculation

China removed Foreign Minister Qin Gang from his post on Tuesday after a one-month absence from public duties, replacing him with his predecessor Wang Yi, state media said, after weeks of speculation about what had happened to him. Qin, 57, who only took up the job in December after a brief stint as envoy to the United States, had not been seen in public since June 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing.

Russian lawmakers vote to raise conscription age limit to 30

Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to raise the maximum age at which men can be conscripted from 27 to 30 years, increasing the number of young men liable for a year of compulsory military service at any one time. The law will come into effect on Jan. 1.

Ukraine reports small advances against Russian forces

The Ukrainian military on Tuesday reported making small advances against Russian forces in parts of southern Ukraine and south of Bakhmut in the east. In a counteroffensive launched early last month, Kyiv is trying to drive the Russian forces back in eastern Ukraine and to advance towards the southern coast to sever a land bridge between Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea.

Protests rock Israel as it passes curbs on some Supreme Court powers

Israel's parliament on Monday ratified the first bill of a judicial overhaul sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after last-gasp compromise efforts collapsed and failed to ease a constitutional crisis convulsing the country for months. The amendment limiting the Supreme Court's powers to void some government decisions if it deemed them "unreasonable" passed by a 64-to-0 vote after opposition lawmakers abandoned the session in protest, some of them shouting: "For shame!"

Protesters burn Koran in front of Egyptian embassy in Denmark

Five anti-Islam activists set fire to a Koran in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen on Tuesday, the third such incident in Denmark in less than a week, following Koran burnings in nearby Sweden that enraged Muslims. Denmark and Sweden have said they deplore the burning of the Koran but cannot prevent it under rules protecting free speech. Last week, protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ablaze.

Russian ex-defence workers get 17 and 13 years for spying for Ukraine

Two former defence workers were sentenced in Russia to 17 and 13 years in prison for treason on Tuesday after being found guilty of passing military intelligence to Ukraine and planning to blow up railway lines, the Kursk Regional Court said in a statement. The couple, who were formerly married, were arrested last month by the FSB security service in the Kursk region, near the border with Ukraine, and accused of handing over technical documents and models used in the manufacture of weapons systems for Russia's air force.

(With inputs from agencies.)