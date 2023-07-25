Left Menu

Man arrested after quarrel over splashing of water in northeast Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:35 IST
A man was arrested following a quarrel over the splashing of water when a scooter drove through a puddle in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that there was no communal angle to the incident.

On Monday around 1 pm, a PCR call was received regarding a quarrel at Circular Road, near third Pushta, they said.

Prakash (20) and his 18-year-old sister were riding a scooter that drove through a puddle, following which some water splashed over Salman, Siraj and a minor who were walking along the road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

There was a heated exchange of words and Prakash was pushed and slapped, police said.

Despite efforts, Prakash and his sister refused to give a complaint and did not want any police action, they said.

However, the minor was booked under 107/151 CrPC. He was admonished and let off, police said, adding Siraj was arrested.

Efforts are being made to trace Salman, who is absconding, they said.

There is no communal angle to the issue. One of the accused is also from the community of those riding the motorcycle. Further investigation in the matter is in progress, they said.

''One accused and the victims are of the same community. This is not a communal matter, everyone is appealed to maintain mutual harmony,'' the DCP tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

