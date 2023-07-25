Left Menu

Maharashtra: 19 sarpanches belonging to Congress, NCP, and VBA from Buldhana join KCR-led BRS

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 19:10 IST
Maharashtra: 19 sarpanches belonging to Congress, NCP, and VBA from Buldhana join KCR-led BRS
  • Country:
  • India

At least 19 sarpanches (village heads) belonging to Congress, NCP, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi from Maharashtra's Buldhana district have joined K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Hyderabad, a party functionary said on Tuesday.

BRS' Maharashtra Kisan cell chief Manik Kadam also said the highest number of sarpanches, whose tenure will end after 18 months, to have crossed over to BRS are from the Congress.

Of the 19 sarpanches, 12 belonged to Congress, six to Nationalist Congress Party, and another is a member of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Three former sarpanches- two from Shiv Sena and one from Shetkari Sanghatna- have also switched over to the party led by the Telangana chief minister, as per a list shared by Kadam.

Speaking to PTI on BRS' expansion plan in Maharashtra, Kadam said, ''The party has so far registered details of 14.10 lakh workers across the state who will launch a campaign to attract more members to the party.

''We have started grading constituencies based on the number of members we have in that specific area,'' he added.

Kadam said offices of BRS in Pune and Aurangabad cities, which will act as regional party offices for western Maharashtra and Marathwada, respectively, will be made operational soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023