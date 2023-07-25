Important cases heard by Supreme Court on July 25

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 25: * An order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) cannot be used to seek a writ from the Supreme Court to bring recognised political parties under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Centre told the apex court on Tuesday. * The ED on Tuesday opposed the Delhi High Court's order granting bail to Preeti Chandra, the wife of Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, in a money laundering case and told the apex court that Rs 7,000 crore of home buyers money was siphoned off in the alleged scam. * The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing on a batch of pleas against a ban imposed on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). * Attorney General R Venkataramani has written to the Centre on setting up a committee of experts to examine the prevalent mode of execution of death row convicts by hanging in the country, the Supreme Court was apprised on Tuesday.

