CBI arrests Railways Deputy Chief Engineer, NHAI DGM in bribery case

The CBI has arrested a Deputy Chief Engineer of Railways, Deputy General Manager of National Highways Authority of India and three others in connection with a bribery case, officials said Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Engineer of West Central Railways Sanjay Kumar Nigam, posted at Habibganj, Bhopal and NHAI DGM Ram Rao Dadhe, posted in Katni, for allegedly demanding bribes from a private firm Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd. engaged in road infrastructure projects in Madhya Pradesh which includes widening of National Highway 30 and construction of railways over bridge.

It is alleged that Dadhe was demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe for Nigam for settling the pending matters related to approval of the design and permission for beginning work, passing of due bills of the said contractor, they said.

The agency laid a trap during which Rakesh Chowksey, a technician posted in the divisional office of West Central Railways, was arrested taking the bribe of Rs 50,000 from General Manager of Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd Ram Sanjivan Pal along with another employee Narayan Das, they said.

''A trap was laid in which the technician of divisional office, WCR Bhopal and the Employee (GM) of the private company based in Jabalpur, were caught while exchanging the alleged bribe of Rs 50,000,'' a CBI spokesperson said.

Later, three other accused -- the Deputy Chief Engineer WCR; DGM & Project Director of NHAI and another Employee of the Jabalpur-based private company -- were also caught, he said.

The agency said searches were conducted at 13 places in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Katni, Chindwara, Indore, Rewa on premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents including those related to property.

''A cash of Rs 5.35 lakh (approx.) and 149 gm (approx.) gold jewellery were recovered from the residence of Deputy Chief Engineer, WCR and 600 gm (approx.) of gold ornaments and 200 gm silver ornaments were also recovered from the premises of DGM, NHAI,'' he said.

All the arrested accused were produced before a special court in Bhopal and sent to Police custody till July 28.

