BSF jawan kills former Mukhiya, injures 4 family members over land dispute

A former mukhiya (village head) was killed and four of his family members seriously injured when a BSF jawan attacked them with a sword on Tuesday over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said. Satyadev Tiwari (42), former mukhiya of Kajri panchayat was killed while his wife Sonmati Devi (36) and two brothers Sunil Tiwari, Ramakant Tiwari and Ramakant's wife Ragini Devi were injured in the incident in Golhana village, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rishabh Garg said.

Seriously injured Sonmati and others were rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where they were admitted, the ASP said, adding that the condition of Sonmati was stated to be serious.

The accused BSF jawan Rupesh Tiwari has been arrested, the police officer said.

Garg said the BSF jawan suddenly barged into the house of Tiwari in the afternoon and attacked whoever came on his way with a sword.

Satyadev was attacked repeatedly and his wife also got injured seriously in the process. The villagers rushed the injured to the hospital but Satyadev succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, he said.

Police have started an investigation into the incident, the ASP said, adding that the preliminary investigation suggested that a long-standing land dispute was cause behind the attack.

