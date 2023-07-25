Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended

The Manipur government on Tuesday lifted the suspension on broadband internet conditionally in a ''liberalised manner'', nearly three months after it was banned due to the ethnic violence in the state.

However, mobile internet will remain suspended, the Home Department said in a notification.

It said the suspension on broadband internet has been lifted, subject to fulfilment of several terms and conditions.

''Connection will be only through static IP and that the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being [TSP/ISP shall be held responsible for non-compliance of this condition],'' it said.

''No Wifi Hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers and systems using the connection at any cost by the subscriber concerned,'' it said.

The order said that blocking of social media websites and VPNs at the local level must be ensured by the subscribers, and log-in IDs and passwords must be changed on a daily basis.

In case of any violation, the subscribers will be punished as per laws, it said.

The government took the decision, considering the suffering of the people as the internet ban affected offices and institutions, and people working from home, besides mobile recharge, LPG cylinder booking, payment of electricity bills, and other online services, the order said.

However, mobile internet will remain suspended as there are still apprehensions about the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, besides sending of bulk SMS for mobilisation of mobs, which can cause loss of life or damage to property.

The order said Director-General of Police Rajiv Singh reported on Monday that there are ''still reports of incidents of violence, attacking and arson of houses and premises, including exchange of firing''.

A viral video from May 4 of two women being paraded naked by a mob renewed the national attention on Manipur, where violence broke out nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

