Left Menu

Chronology of events leading to acquittal of Haryana ex-minister Kanda in Geetika Sharma suicide case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 19:23 IST
Chronology of events leading to acquittal of Haryana ex-minister Kanda in Geetika Sharma suicide case
  • Country:
  • India

Following is a timeline of events in which a Delhi court on Tuesday acquitted ex-Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and co-accused Aruna Chadha in a case of abetment of suicide of air hostess Geetika Sharma.

* Aug 4-5, 2012: Geetika Sharma commits suicide * Aug 7: Police call Kanda for questioning * Aug 8: MDLR manager and co-accused Aruna Chadha arrested * Aug 8: Police declares Kanda as absconding * Aug 8: Kanda moves court through lawyer for anticipatory bail * Aug 9: Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea; Police issue lookout notice against Kanda, his house raided * Aug 17: Kanda's anticipatory bail application rejected by Delhi HC * Aug 18: Kanda surrenders at Delhi's Ashok Vihar police station * Oct 6: Delhi Police files charge sheet, court takes cognisance * May 10, 2013: Court frames charges against Kanda, Chadha * May 27: Court begins trial * July 25: HC quash charges of rape, unnatural sex against Kanda * Feb 10, 2014: HC grants bail to Chadha * Mar 4: Delhi court grants bail to Kanda * Jul 1, 2023: Delhi court reserves verdict * Jul 25: Delhi court acquits Kanda, Chadha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023