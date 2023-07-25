Left Menu

Britain says Russia may start attacking civilian ships in Black Sea

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 19:29 IST
Britain says Russia may start attacking civilian ships in Black Sea

Britain has information indicating "the Russian military may expand their targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities further, to include attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea," Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared the information with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a phone call on Tuesday, Woodward said.

"Our information also indicates that Russia has laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports. We agree with the U.S. assessment that this is a coordinated effort to justify and lay blame on Ukraine for any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea," Woodward told reporters.

