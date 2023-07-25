Left Menu

Murmu reaches Odisha on three-day tour

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 19:48 IST
President Droupadi Murmu received a rousing welcome when she reached Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, the day she completed a year in office.

Folk artists performed at the airport and along the road which she took from the airport to Raj Bhavan.

Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received Murmu at the airport as she reached on a three-day visit to her home state.

The president will travel to Cuttack on Wednesday, during which she will offer prayers at the Chandi Temple and visit the residence of 'Utkal Gourab' Madhusudan Das and pay floral tribute to his statue.

She will also visit the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Netaji Museum.

Murmu is scheduled to be present at the valedictory function of the 75th-year celebrations of Orissa High Court in Cuttack and address the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. She will also grace the convocation of National Law University, Odisha, on the same day.

On Thursday, before returning to Delhi, the president will interact with the members of particularly vulnerable tribal groups at the Raj Bhavan. She will also launch Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya theme for 2023 -- 'The Year of Positive Change', and lay the foundation stone for its lighthouse complex at Dasabatia in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh said elaborate security arrangements have been made in the twin cities for the visit. This is Murmu's third visit to Odisha since assuming the country's highest office on July 25, 2022.

