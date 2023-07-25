Left Menu

Gurugram: Man gets caught in mud inside pond during bath, dies

Police handed over the body to the kin of the deceased after the post-mortem on Tuesday.According to the police, deceased Pradeep Kumar was an auto driver and a resident of Bhora Kalan village.Family members of the deceased alleged that the incident happened due to the gram panchayats negligence.

A 30-year-old auto driver who jumped into a pond in Bhora Kalan village here to take bath died after getting stuck in mud inside it, police said.

The incident happened on Monday evening, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, a team of the fire department along with divers reached the spot. After about five hours of effort, the dead body was found trapped in a swamp in the pond. Police handed over the body to the kin of the deceased after the post-mortem on Tuesday.

According to the police, deceased Pradeep Kumar was an auto driver and a resident of Bhora Kalan village.

Family members of the deceased alleged that the incident happened due to the gram panchayat's negligence. Recently, the panchayat had removed mud from the pond while cleaning it but wire fencing was not done causing the incident, they said.

On Monday, Pradeep was playing cards with two of his friends near the pond as there was no elecricity, police said. After some time, when electricity came, both of Pradeep's friends went to the tubewells to beat the heat, while Pradeep jumped into the pond, they said.

Police said that some villagers had seen Pradeep jump into the pond and when he did not return after some time, they raised an alarm and informed the police. Soon after, a police and fire brigade team reached the spot and recovered Pradeep's body from the pond after five hours of efforts.

"We took the body in custody and kept it in the mortuary last night (Monday). Today the body was handed over to the kin after post-mortem. A report on the incident has been lodged,'' a senior police officer said.

