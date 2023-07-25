Left Menu

Domestic help arrested for making extortion call to employer's son after getting fired

He also threatened to kill them if they did not pay him money.An FIR was registered at the Sector 53 police station on July 21 and police arrested the accused from Delhi on Monday.Police said a mobile phone has been recovered from his possession which was used for placing threat calls.

A domestic help has been arrested for allegedly demanding extortion of Rs 1 lakh by placing calls to his former employer's son and daughter-in-law after being fired from the job, the Gurugram Police said Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, Narender Chauhan, was arrested from Delhi on Monday.

A Sector 53-resident had filed a complaint against the accused that after being fired from the job, Chauhan called his son and daughter-in-law on July 19 and demanded extortion of Rs 1 lakh. He also threatened to kill them if they did not pay him money.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 53 police station on July 21 and police arrested the accused from Delhi on Monday.

Police said a mobile phone has been recovered from his possession which was used for placing threat calls. Further probe is underway, they said.

