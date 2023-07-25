Grassroot-level empowerment in focus during India's G20 presidency

A series of meetings, including several public events, have been organised under the aegis of Women20 and G20 Empower, with grassroot-level empowerment through SMEs and Self-Help Groups being in focus during India's presidency of the bloc, government sources said on Tuesday. Sources in the Union Women and Child Development Ministry, the nodal agency for both Women20 (W20) and G20 Empower, said a new chapter on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has been added to the KPI (key performance indicators) dashboard to collate data on gender empowerment. The revamped dashboard will be launched on August 1. A KPI dashboard displays key performance indicators in interactive charts and graphs to enable quick analysis.

The sources said a new focus area -- supporting women at the grassroots -- has been added to the best practices playbook/BPP this year. A best practices playbook has also been created in which 151 best practices from advocates from the private sector have been added. Three working group papers on corporate women empowerment, financial inclusion and STEM have been curated and a revamped and permanent EMPOWER website created. The G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women's Economic Representation (G20 EMPOWER) was launched in 2019 with representation from the government and the private sector. It endeavours to be the most inclusive and action-driven alliance among businesses and governments for accelerating women's leadership and empowerment across G20 countries.

