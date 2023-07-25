Left Menu

PM Modi to attend foundation laying ceremony of Sant Ravidas memorial temple in MP on August 12

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:03 IST
PM Modi to attend foundation laying ceremony of Sant Ravidas memorial temple in MP on August 12
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the foundation laying ceremony of Sant Ravidas memorial temple in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on August 12, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday.

A yatra in honour of Sant Ravidas will be taken out from five locations in the state on Tuesday which will culminate in Sagar district, he said.

“It is a matter of happiness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the foundation laying ceremony of the Sant Ravidas Memorial Temple on August 12,” Chouhan told reporters here.

The Sant Shiromani Shri Ravidas Smarak Nirman Samrasta Yatra will start from Singrauli, Balaghat, Sheopur, Dhar and Neemuch on Tuesday and it will culminate at Badtooma in Sagar district, where the grand memorial and temple will be constructed in the honour of Sant Ravidas, an official said.

The yatra will pass through 50 districts and soil and water from 313 blocks will be collected for the construction of the temple, he said.

Chouhan said soil will be collected from 53,000 villages and water from 315 rivers of the state during the yatra.

A rath (chariot) will also travel with the yatra, which will focus on Sant Ravidas' life, he said.

The chief minister had announced plans to construct the memorial temple for Sant Ravidas on February 8 last year, the official said.

Notably, the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due by this year-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023