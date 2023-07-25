Left Menu

3 arrested for assaulting policemen in Leh: ADGP Ladakh

Whether in Leh or Kargil, we will crush anti-national and anti-social elements to ensure the safety and security of the public, the ADGP said.

PTI | Leh/Jammu | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:05 IST
3 arrested for assaulting policemen in Leh: ADGP Ladakh
Three people have been arrested for allegedly attacking two policemen in Leh, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) SD Singh Jamwal held a meeting with representatives of the Kargil amid strong resentment among the locals over the attack on the local policemen by some miscreants.

Two on-duty policemen including a sub-inspector were seriously injured when they were assaulted by a gang during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

"This was one of (its kind) incidents where two policemen were attacked and left injured…as far as the culprits are concerned, we have arrested three of them and efforts are on to nab the others," Jamwal said.

He said the police would go out to finish this kind of rudeism from Ladakh. "Ladakh police is fully capable and geared up to maintain law and order. Whether in Leh or Kargil, we will crush anti-national and anti-social elements to ensure the safety and security of the public," the ADGP said.

Leh Senior Superintendent of Police P D Nitya on Monday said eight of the accused involved in the "violent and brutal" assault on the policemen have been identified and sought people's cooperation in arresting them.

She said an FIR under relevant sections of the law, including attempt to murder, was registered against the culprits.

