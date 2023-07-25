Left Menu

PM Modi interacts with Officer Trainees of IFS batch

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted his government's focus on saturation of welfare schemes during an interaction with officer trainees of the 2022 batch of Indian Foreign Service.

He said it has resulted in the government reaching out to every needy person without any discrimination, according to a PMO statement.

He engaged in a wide-ranging interaction with them and asked about their experience so far after joining the government service.

They shared their learnings during the course of their training including in village visit as part of 'Bharat darshan' and attachment with armed forces.

''They also informed the Prime Minister about the transformational impacts of many welfare schemes of the government like the Jal Jeevan Mission and PM Awas Yojna, which they witnessed first hand,'' he said.

He exhorted them to study the implementation and success of the Aspirational District Programme as this understanding can be of help in assisting the countries of the Global South in their developmental trajectory.

He also discussed India's G20 presidency and asked them about their experience, the statement said.

Speaking about environmental issues, he elaborated about the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for environment) and said the issue of climate change can be tackled effectively by lifestyle change by everyone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

