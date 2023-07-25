Capacity Building is in line with PM Modi’s vision for building Viksit Bharat: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today called for Competency Based Capacity Building for Civil Servants.

Addressing a workshop by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) at Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) in New Delhi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Capacity Building is a continuous exercise and the decision to have a CBC in the Government by itself is a step in the direction of Capacity Building process.

The Union Minister said, this is in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for building a Viksit Bharat. The National Standards for Civil Service Training Institutions (NSCSTI) framework is aligned with Mission Karmayogi, ensuring that training institutions adopt a unified and standardized approach to enhance the skills and capabilities of civil servants, fostering a more effective and accountable administration. The NSCSTI platform and its 8 pillars of excellence were launched and published on 18 July 2022.

On the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh released the six Sub-Committee Reports related to Mission Karmayogi for nurturing a smart, citizen-friendly and future-ready public workforce. The reports came out after months of collaborative effort involving the CBC, sub-committee members, experts, and members of several CSTIs, Panel discussions held during the National Training Conclave organized under the presence of Prime Minister on 19 June 2023, which amongst many things stressed upon registering more CSTI on the NSCSTI (National Standards for Civil Service Training Institutions) portal and scaling up the accreditation process.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that post-conclave, we have received a huge response for accreditations and currently, there are over 200 institutions registered on the portal, and more institutes are undergoing registration. Out of this, 58 institutions are in progress towards the final stage of accreditation, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that during the First Roundtable of Central Training Institutions (CTIs) held on 12 October 2021, six sub-committees were established consisting of CTI heads. These sub-committees have been actively engaged with CBC through focused workshops to assess various aspects of the framework and to brainstorm and provide recommendations on the following focus areas like Identification of training needs, Promoting knowledge sharing and creating a common knowledge repository, Transformation to a phygital world of capacity building, Enhancing capacities of faculty, Embedding effective assessment of trainings conducted, Overcoming challenges in governance.

The workshop will help institutes understand the accreditation process and facilitate efficient accreditation. These workshops also provide opportunities for CSTIs to collaborate and network among civil servants from different services and areas, enabling them to come together, exchange ideas, and build networks.

Mission Karmayogi is a government initiative designed to modernize the civil service in India by emphasizing competency-based learning and capacity building. It aims to transform the bureaucratic system into a more agile and result-driven entity.

Driving the Mission’s core objectives, Karmayogi Bharat, a government-owned, not-for-profit SPV, has been established by DoPT, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, and is entrusted with the responsibility for owning, managing, maintaining and improving the iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) Karmayogi Platform.

Mission Karmayogi aims at creating an opportunity of world class capacity building to all Government officials based on the key principle of “role-based” rather than "rule-based" and “Competency based” learning to enable government servants play their role efficiently, smartly and effectively.

(With Inputs from PIB)