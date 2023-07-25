DGPs of four states, security officials discuss ways to effectively tackle Left Wing extremism
It was attended by Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy, Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth, Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja, CRPF IG Charu Sinha, senior officers from Intelligence Bureau and senior police officials from Telangana and neighbouring States attended the conference, an official release said here.Emphasis was laid on information sharing , joint training and joint operations, it said.
Information sharing, joint training and joint operations was discussed at an inter-state DGP conference on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) held here on Tuesday. Telangana Police hosted the conference, attended by police officials from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and senior officers from Intelligence Bureau.
''Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar hosted an inter-state DGP conference on LWE at Hyderabad. It was attended by Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy, Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth, Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja, CRPF IG Charu Sinha, senior officers from Intelligence Bureau and senior police officials from Telangana and neighbouring States attended the conference,'' an official release said here.
Emphasis was laid on information sharing , joint training and joint operations, it said.
