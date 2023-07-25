Ukraine lawmaker suspected of collaboration with Russia detained- prosecutors
A Ukrainian lawmaker suspected of collaboration with Russia was arrested and placed in pre-trial detention, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said on Tuesday.
The prosecutor's office said in a statement that Oleksandr Ponomaryov, a lawmaker elected for a now-banned party accused of ties to Russia, was placed in detention without bail by Kyiv's Pechersk district court.
